Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.19. 600,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

