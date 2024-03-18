Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.47. Approximately 1,666,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,050,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.