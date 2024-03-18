Sareum (LON:SAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.50

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 615020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Sareum Trading Down 12.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.65 million, a PE ratio of -430.00 and a beta of -0.69.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

