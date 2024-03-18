Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 647 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,025. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

