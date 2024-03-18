Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 4,550 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,697. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

