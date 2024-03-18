Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 2,036 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after buying an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

