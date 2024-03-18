Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 13,855 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $134,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 662,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $158.04.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

