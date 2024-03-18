Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.17. 41,039,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,398,811. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.87 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

