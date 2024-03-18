Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 106 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $239.07. 562,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

