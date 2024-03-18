Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WELL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.35. 6,279,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,868. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.25%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

