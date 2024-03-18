Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,756,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

