Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys New Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

BRBR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. 1,937,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.