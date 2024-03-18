Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. 9,801,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,129. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.