Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,424 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $117,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.52. 19,078,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

