Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $10.65 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $747.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.94 or 0.05227188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00094909 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,684,524,405 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,845,382 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

