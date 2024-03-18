Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CART. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.06.

Maplebear stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maplebear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,370,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 283,068 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,893.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $3,370,224.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 283,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 876,692 shares worth $23,769,172. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

