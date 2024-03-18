Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BA traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $180.17. 6,374,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

