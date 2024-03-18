Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 92 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,699. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.95 and a 1 year high of $347.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.80 and its 200-day moving average is $308.24.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

