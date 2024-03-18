Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 544,663 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 544,663 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.2 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

