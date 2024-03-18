Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.51. 1,011,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,564. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $248.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.