Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 17,226 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,036,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,628,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

