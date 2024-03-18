Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.03. 35,114,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,589,086. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

