Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.59. The company had a trading volume of 273,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,087. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $277.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

