Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,321. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.