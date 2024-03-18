Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $932,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 815.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $4,258,570. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.69. 480,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,632. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $167.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

