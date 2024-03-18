Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $816,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 944,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $2,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $12,531,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

