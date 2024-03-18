Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $6.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.95. 5,366,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The company has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.