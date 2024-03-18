Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,025 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in uniQure by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in uniQure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in uniQure by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,315. uniQure has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.