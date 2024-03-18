Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $127.97. 6,239,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,277. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $351.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

