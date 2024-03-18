Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $487.46. 1,014,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,778. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

