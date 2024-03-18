Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 12,203 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

OXY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,381. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

