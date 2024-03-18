Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $360.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

