Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 22,544 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 237.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $164.60. 2,128,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

