Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,952,000 after buying an additional 145,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 72.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CRM opened at $296.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.64.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.