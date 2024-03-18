Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 30.2 %

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.