Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 30.2 %
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
