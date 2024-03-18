Russell Chenu Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.80 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,000.00 ($25,827.81).

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Russell Chenu bought 320 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.65 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,448.00 ($1,621.19).

Vulcan Steel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.60.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

About Vulcan Steel

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Vulcan Steel’s payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

