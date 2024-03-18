Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT Lowered to $13.50 at UBS Group

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RWAY

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 232,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.