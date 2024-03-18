RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on RumbleON from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RMBL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 352,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,335. The company has a market cap of $96.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($3.98). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

