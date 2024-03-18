Royal Bank of Canada Trims Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Target Price to $46.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Spin Master Price Performance
Shares of Spin Master stock remained flat at $24.47 during trading hours on Monday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.
About Spin Master
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.