Royal Bank of Canada Trims Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Target Price to $46.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Spin Master stock remained flat at $24.47 during trading hours on Monday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

