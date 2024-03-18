Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 201.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 105,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Verastem has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,292 shares of company stock valued at $101,489. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

