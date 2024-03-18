Roxanne Lagano Sells 923 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,929,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

