Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $500.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $10.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $494.40. 6,906,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,906,564. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $193.64 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,318,591 shares of company stock valued at $590,626,340. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

