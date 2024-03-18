Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.64

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,553,000 after acquiring an additional 211,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 151,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

