Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, John Martin Mirko bought 100,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RKR stock remained flat at C$0.02 during trading on Monday. 16,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.11.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

