Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is M. Kraus & Co’s 8th Largest Position

M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $280.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

