Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 13,171,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,453,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,498.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

