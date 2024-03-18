Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $591,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 236,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

