Robert W. Baird Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $590.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $20.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $584.71 and its 200-day moving average is $574.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.