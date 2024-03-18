Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 70,044 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 17,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

