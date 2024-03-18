Rise Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

VIG traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $179.53. The stock had a trading volume of 716,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,995. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $180.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.18. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

